Recent rains give farmers hope for a good yield

Recent rain, cooler temperatures, even the makeup of the soil, can make a difference for some farmers this time of year.

While Iowa has some of the best soil in the country, recent extreme heat has stressed some Siouxland crops. "We have some really bad fields where they are actually looking at harvesting for forage in the not to distant future because it is really almost past the point of rescue in some of those fields," said Joel DeJong, Iowa State University Agronomist.

The recent rain, although it hasn't been much, has helped some farmers. "It will give us a crop of some kind, I don't know how good it will be, it won't be a banner crop but it will still be a good crop," said Loren Schnept, farmer.

For some farmers, their soil retention going into the season will be the difference in yield. "Our soil stores quite a bit of moisture and water," DeJong said. "Per foot of depth we can store about 2 inches of water on good soil and most corn roots are at least 5 feet deep and we have been living off the water that was stored in that soil and we are coming to an end of what we can expect out of that soil."

The rainfall for the last 60 days has been 50 percent less than normal for farmers. Farmers say they can only hope for more rain.