Commission approves renaming of Sioux City street for Olympian Houlihan

Sioux City's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a request to rename a portion of a city street after Olympian, and Sioux City-native, Shelby Houlihan.

The request, which now goes to the city council on August 7th, would rename a part of Lincoln Way-- from South Lakeport Street and Sergeant Road-- as Houlihan Run.

Houlihan qualified for the 5,000 meter run in the Rio Olympic Games, and finished 11th. The street to be renamed runs very near Sioux City East High School. Houlihan is an East High graduate.