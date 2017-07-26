Alleged accessory to northeast Nebraska man's murder goes to cou - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Alleged accessory to northeast Nebraska man's murder goes to court in August

Posted:
BANCROFT, Neb. (KTIV) -

A preliminary hearing is set for one of the people charged in the death of a northeast Nebraska man back in March. 

41-year old Becky Weitzenkamp is charged with First Degree Arson and Accessory to a Felony. 

Her preliminary hearing is set for August 2 in Cuming County Court. She is being held on a $100,000 bond. 

She is charged in connection with the death of Ernest Warnock, who was founded with stab wounds in his burned down home just north of Bancroft, Nebraska in March.  Court documents say Weitzenkamp bought lighter fluid from a store and drove 27-year old Derek Olson to Warnock's home.

Olson has pleaded not guilty to Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon, First Degree Arson, Accessory to a Felony and Cruelty to an Animal.

His father, 48-year old Jody Olson, has pleaded not guilty to Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon, First Degree Arson, Accessory to a Felony.

