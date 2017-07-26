After the rain, a dry stretch coming our way - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

After the rain, a dry stretch coming our way

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A welcomed rain made its way across Siouxland last night and lingered in parts of the area today as well.  

Over an inch fell in some areas with the Sioux Gateway Airport coming in with .64".  

While we could see a couple lingering showers mainly in eastern Siouxland, the rest of the night will be spent clearing out our skies as Thursday will be the beginning of a dry and pretty mild stretch of weather.  

Highs on Thursday will likely reach the low to mid 80s but it's not going to be as humid as what we're seeing today.  

And I hope you like the weather we see on Thursday because there is plenty more of that to come with highs mostly in the low to mid 80s with no good chances of seeing any more rain into the beginning of next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.