After the rain, a dry stretch coming our way

A welcomed rain made its way across Siouxland last night and lingered in parts of the area today as well.

Over an inch fell in some areas with the Sioux Gateway Airport coming in with .64".

While we could see a couple lingering showers mainly in eastern Siouxland, the rest of the night will be spent clearing out our skies as Thursday will be the beginning of a dry and pretty mild stretch of weather.

Highs on Thursday will likely reach the low to mid 80s but it's not going to be as humid as what we're seeing today.

And I hope you like the weather we see on Thursday because there is plenty more of that to come with highs mostly in the low to mid 80s with no good chances of seeing any more rain into the beginning of next week.