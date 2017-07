It was the most widespread rainfall Siouxland had seen in quite some time.

Rain from Tuesday night into Wednesday gave places like Denison nearly 2 inches of rain with many other communities going over an inch of rain.

We didn't quite see that much in Sioux City with .64" at the Sioux Gateway Airport and .49" at KTIV.

A look at our weather watcher rainfall reports can be found in the attached video.