Group helps parents grieve after losing a child

"Chris we love you and miss you mom and dad," read Donald Mulder, or Ireton, Iowa.

"I love you and miss you endlessly, mom," read Linda Morrow, of Hubbard, Nebraska.

These parents read powerful messages they sent to the sky Wednesday night, to reach a child they said goodbye to too soon.

It was part of the Compassionate Friends Picnic that brought together local families grieving together.

"Everyone's timetable is different," said Mulder, co-leader of the Sioux City Chapter of Compassionate Friends. "Some it might be six months. some it might be six years. But you never have to be ashamed of any of your grief, any tears."

Laurie and Roger Dreier lost their son, Jacob, to bacterial meningitis 11 years ago when he was just 18. And, they still reflect on all of his happy memories.

"If I had some work to do he would be right there almost ahead of me helping," said Roger Dreier. "I worked in the school the same school that he went to, so I got to see him everyday."

A few months later, they joined Compassionate Friends.

"They became a lifeline, a life saver for us actually to share our story and talk, talk about all the different emotions," said Laurie Dreier.

Like other families, they released their balloons to Jacob as a reminder that he will always be in their thoughts.

"Something about it, watching them say, the balloons sail up with words and little things we write on them, it helps me remember that there's much more to this Earthly life," said Laurie Dreier.

And, while their lives have changed forever, the one thing that hasn't changed is their love for their child.

The Compassionate Friends Sioux City chapter is open to anyone who has lost a child.

They meet once a month at Mercy Medical Center's Leader Room.

For more information, contact Donald Mulder: (712)-278-2032