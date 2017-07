Sioux City Police have made an arrest in a pair of unsolved armed robberies.

33-year-old Caleb Babb, of Sioux City, was arrested on two counts of 1st-degree robbery in connection with the hold-up of the Advance Auto Parts store on Gordon Drive back in March, and the robbery of the Auto Zone store on Hamilton Boulevard on July 17th.

Police say Babb was arrested without incident, Wednesday.

Babb also had an arrest warrant out of Mitchell, South Dakota, for a similar armed robbery.