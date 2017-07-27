Suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing has been arrested - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing has been arrested

By Kimberly Woo, Multimedia News Producer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Breaking news --- Sioux City Police has arrested the suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Winnebago, Nebraska man over the weekend.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Levering was arrested last night at 10:15 at the 500th block of 22nd street.

Police suspect that Levering and several others confronted 36-year-old Vincent Walker outside of a house at 506 22nd street last Sunday. 

Officials say Walker was stabbed multiple times and was then taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, Sioux City Police is asking you to contact crime stoppers at 258-tips.

