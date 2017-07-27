More comfortable and sunny conditions arrive

The moisture and gloominess quickly cleared out yesterday afternoon as high pressure took control of the region. That is now setting us up for a pleasant Thursday with abundant sunshine and comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be rising close to average, topping out in the mid 80s. This ridge of high pressure will be building in throughout the rest of the week giving us more of the same with highs staying in the low to mid 80s right into the middle of next week. Mostly to partly sunny skies will be the trend and we'll have minimal rain chances. A couple of waves will begin to scoot through the ridge with the first arriving Saturday night. It looks to give us a spotty chance at a few t-showers. The next doesn't arrive until next Wednesday as our next front moves in. This looks to break down the ridge and allow for a little better chance of rain to develop.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer