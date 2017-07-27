More comfortable and sunny conditions arrive - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More comfortable and sunny conditions arrive

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

The moisture and gloominess quickly cleared out yesterday afternoon as high pressure took control of the region. That is now setting us up for a pleasant Thursday with abundant sunshine and comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be rising close to average, topping out in the mid 80s. This ridge of high pressure will be building in throughout the rest of the week giving us more of the same with highs staying in the low to mid 80s right into the middle of next week. Mostly to partly sunny skies will be the trend and we'll have minimal rain chances. A couple of waves will begin to scoot through the ridge with the first arriving Saturday night. It looks to give us a spotty chance at a few t-showers. The next doesn't arrive until next Wednesday as our next front moves in. This looks to break down the ridge and allow for a little better chance of rain to develop.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.