1 dead, 7 injured after fair ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

One person was killed and seven injured Wednesday night when a thrill ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.



A fun night at the Ohio State Fair turned into disaster.



A witness says an entire row of seats fell off the "Fire Ball" ride.



"It was at it's highest point and I saw somebody fall out of the ride and then like the whole row of seats fell off," a witness said.



At least one person was killed, others inured, some critically.



Susie Buchanan, parkgoer said, "I don't know what to say it really is a shame that this would happen to those people it's just a fun fair and it's a real tragedy that's all I can say."



The company that provides the rides to the fair describes the "Fire Ball" as an "aggressive thrill ride" that swings riders up to 40 feet in the air while spinning them.



The state's head of ride inspection said the ride was checked thoroughly.



Michael Vartorella, Amusement Ride Safety Office said, "Our team looked at it we had a third party look at it's been looked at about three or four times over the course of three or four days"



Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered all rides at the fair to immediately shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.



Wednesday was the fair's opening day. It runs until August 6.

Previous story:

One fairgoer is dead, seven people were injured and three in critical condition after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday.



All of the victims were transported to local hospitals.



Governor Kasich ordered all the rides shut down while the highway patrol investigates and the department of agriculture inspects each ride again.



The governor calls it the worst tragedy in the history of the Ohio State Fair, which started today with 11 rides down because they hadn't been inspected.



Dr. David Evans, Ohio State University Hospital said, "When we were informed that patients had fallen off a carnival ride, while we understood that there were serious injuries by what saw when they came to the hospital, having that video showed us it was a great force and a great mechanism, really consistent with high speed motor vehicle crash with an ejection... something more along those lines. An so with the information about the speeds that were associated and the force of the impact, we were able to do the appropriate imaging, like CAT scans and look for all the appropriate injuries."



Colonel Paul Pride, Superintendent of Ohio State Highway Patrol said, "It is the responsibility of the highway patrol to provide security at the fairgrounds, but we also have the responsibility of investigations on all state owned and leased property. So we will be over the next course of days and weeks, conducting a thorough investigation of this incident."



Gov. John Kasich, (R) Ohio said, "The fair is about the best things in life and then tonight with this accident, it becomes a terrible, terrible tragedy."



Governor Kasich says the fair will be open Thursday, but the rides will not be running until they are carefully inspected again. Kasich will be walking through the fairgrounds Thursday as rides are being inspected.

