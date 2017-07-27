Japan set to raise tariffs on US beef imports - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Japan set to raise tariffs on US beef imports

Posted:
(NBC) -

Faced with increasing imports of US beef, the Japanese government is expected to raise tariff on the product starting next month.

Right now 38.5 percent of customs duty is imposed on American beef.

In the event of a sudden sharp rise in imports, safeguard measures that hike the duty to 50 percent will be triggered to protect domestic producers under WTO rules.

As Australian beef has been priced rather high due to a recent drought, US beef imports to Japan rose drastically.

Prices of frozen beef used by beef bowl and barbecue restaurants may go up.

The Trump administration which hopes to expand beef exports is likely to resist the move.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.