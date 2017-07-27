Japan set to raise tariffs on US beef imports

Faced with increasing imports of US beef, the Japanese government is expected to raise tariff on the product starting next month.

Right now 38.5 percent of customs duty is imposed on American beef.

In the event of a sudden sharp rise in imports, safeguard measures that hike the duty to 50 percent will be triggered to protect domestic producers under WTO rules.

As Australian beef has been priced rather high due to a recent drought, US beef imports to Japan rose drastically.

Prices of frozen beef used by beef bowl and barbecue restaurants may go up.

The Trump administration which hopes to expand beef exports is likely to resist the move.