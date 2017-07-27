Plane runs out of fuel and lands near Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

Woodbury County emergency management says a plane landed near Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Thursday morning.
The official said there are no injuries and the plane is intact and the pilot is out. The Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said the plane ran out of fuel.
The location is east of the Sioux Gateway Airport at 1700 210th Street.
The Federal Aviation Administration's website shows the plane's registered owner is XD Aviation LLC in Castle Rock, Colorado.
The plane later took off after it was refueled.
