VIDEO: Missouri flooding

Dangerous conditions this morning after heavy rain in parts of Missouri.



These pictures are from Kansas City where as much as seven inches of rain fell overnight.



Emergency crews responded to numerous water rescue calls.



Including this one were first responders had to cut a hole in the roof of a restaurant to rescue two people inside.



Some cars also stalled out in high water, while others were completely washed away.



Today's weather forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s with 20-percent of rain.