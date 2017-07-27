Two former Omaha police officers face charges in the death of a mentally ill man

Two former police officers in Omaha, Nebraska are facing charges in the death of a mentally ill man.



Both men were fired after the death of Zachary Bearheels last month.



Newly released dashcam video shows the confrontation, which happened after police were called to a disturbance at a gas station.



It begins at 12:40 in the morning, June 5, when Officers Makyla Mead and Jennifer Strudl were dispatched to the gas station -- to investigate a disturbance.



County attorney Don Kleine points out where Zachary Bearheels is standing -- there in the shorts, outside the business and they question him.



"You have an ID? No? (-suspect stumbles-) Woah!"



The officers detain Bearheels by placing handcuffs on him and continue to question him.



After placing him in the cruiser, they eventually discover he had been wandering the city for several days.



They spoke to his mother out of state and discussed putting him on a bus for Oklahoma at 1:29 a.m, he climbed out of Officer Strudl's cruiser and a struggle ensues



Officer Ryan McClarty grabs Bearheels by his ponytail and drags him back to the cruiser.



We're told Officer Scotty Payne deploys the taser -12- times. On seven occasions, while Bearheels was on the ground.



Eventually Bearheels slips out of his cuffs and he is struck repeatedly.



Minutes later, the ambulance arrives, Bearheels is is not breathing.



He is transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.



Scotty Payne shocked Bearheels 12-times with a taser. Ryan McClarty is said to have punched bearheels 15-times.



And the county attorney says there's no evidence the officers intended to kill Bearheels.



Payne is charged with second-degree assault, felony and is expected to turn himself in on Friday.



McClarty is charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.