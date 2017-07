2 cups cauliflower, cut into florets

½ cup onion, diced

2 cups lettuce or cucumber, chopped (Romaine works well)

1 red or green apple, chopped (Braeburn, Granny Smith)

¼ cup light ranch dressing

Directions:

1. Wash produce.

2. Cut cauliflower, dice onions, chop lettuce and apple.

3. Add all ingredients to bowl along with ranch.

4. Mix together.

5. Cover and refrigerate. Store in refrigerator and use within 3 days.