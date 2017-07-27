Remsen St. Mary's falls to top-seeded Newman in 1A semifinals

The Newman Catholic Knights defeated the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks 2-0, Thursday at Principal Park in a Class 1A semifinal game to advance to the championship round.

The Knights scored two runs in the third inning after an error put a runner at second base to lead off the inning. The error was followed by doubles from Josh Fitzgerald and Evan Paulus to give Newman the lead. Caden Kratz earned the win for the Knights, throwing a complete-game shutout and allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out 10 batters.

Jacob Wesselmann took the loss for Remsen St. Mary’s. Wesselmann threw well, tossing six innings, allowing six hits and giving up just one earned run. The Hawks managed just three hits against Kratz, with two of them coming from the bat of designated hitter Blaine Harpenau.

Remsen St. Mary’s finishes its season with a record of 28-8, while Newman Catholic improves to 34-3 on the season. The top-seeded Knights will face Martensdale-St. Mary’s in the championship game Saturday at 11:00 am.