We got to enjoy a pleasant day as yesterday's humidity mostly disappeared and highs went into the low to mid 80s.

We have more of this kind of weather on the way including pleasant temperatures tonight as we hit lows near 60.

Friday should give us a partly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 80s again.

Things don't change much over the weekend as highs stay in the 80s although we'll have a slight chance of a Saturday night thundershower in the area.

Our mainly dry stretch will continue into next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and humidity levels staying pretty low for this time of year.