NASA's aqua satellite caught a stunning image from space Thursday of Typhoon Noru roaring over the Pacific.

The storm's eye -- apparently measuring about ten nautical miles in width, based on satellite imagery.

Forecasters said Thursday morning that Typhoon Noru had maximum sustained winds around 86 miles per hour.

The forecast has the eye of the storm moving very close to the island of Iwo To , Japan, by July 31st.