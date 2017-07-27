Akron-Westfield drops semifinal game at 1A state tourney

Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils defeated Akron-Westfield 6-1 in a Class 1A semifinal game Thursday afternoon at Principal Park. The Blue Devils grabbed the lead with a run in the first, and never looked back to secure the win and advance to the finals on Saturday.

The Blue Devils struck first, recording three hits in the first inning and notching a run. MSTM continued to add on runs throughout the afternoon, notching two more in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth to seal the victory.

Kevin Duncan, Brady Gavin and Bret Barnett led the offensive charge for the Blue Devils. Duncan and Gavin both recorded two hits, while Duncan scored two runs and Gavin and Barnett both drove in two runs on the day. Duncan recorded the win, going one and two thirds innings without allowing a run. Gavin pitched five innings in relief and struck out 10 batters.

Austin Allard and Nick Jacobs led the offense for Akron-Westfield, going 2-for-3 and 3-for-3, respectfully. Dylan Irizarry took the loss for the Westerners, going two and one third innings and giving up three runs, only one of which was earned.

"If we would have gotten a key base hit or two early in the game, it could have changed the whole game," said A-W head coach Gordy Johnson. "You gotta tip your caps to them. They worked their way out of some jams and they hit the ball."

"This season's definitely been one to remember," said senior Cal Eskra. "We have six seniors on the team, some of us four or five year starters. To end it down here is a pretty good accomplishment for us."

Akron-Westfield finishes the season at 32-3, while Martensdale-St. Marys improves to 41-4. The Blue Devils will take on Newman Catholic Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Class 1A championship game.