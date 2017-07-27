Upcoming shows will showcase classic cars, boats in Iowa Great Lakes

People at the Iowa Great Lakes are revving up for a fun time this weekend.

Some vintage cars and boats will be on display this weekend at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park. The 37th Annual Jerry Dyhrkopp Antique and Classic Boat Rendezvous presented by the Antique and Classic Boat Club will be held at the Arnolds Park waterfront Saturday.

Show chairman Alex Kent says the hours of the show will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. "Boats generally start coming around 8:00 am getting docked up, cleaned up, also getting boats put in position on the boardwalk," Kent said. "Technically the show starts at 10:00 am but you can start coming whenever."

Kent says 40 to 45 boats are expected. "Everything ranging from the early 20's, up through the 60's, even a couple of classic fiberglass boats, actually too," Kent said. A parade of the boats will begin at 3:30 pm.

The other event is the annual Vettes In The Park. Brent Tewes is President of the University of Okoboji Corvette Club. He says members of the club will caravan to the Iowa Great Lakes from just east of Sanborn Friday evening. The show itself at Arnolds Park starts at 8:00 am Saturday. "With our indoor car show we feature three models of each generation," said Tewes. "There's seven generation of Corvettes in the Roof Garden there this year, and then we'll have a bunch of 'vettes parked up and down the street there along the Roof Garden and the cul de sac and using the tent there depending on attendance."

Both events are free of charge for the public to come out and see.