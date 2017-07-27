Former toll bridge under repair will have 75 mile detour

A 62-year-old bridge in Siouxland is a link between Iowa and Nebraska.

But soon, drivers will have to take a more inconvenient route while a multimillion dollar project takes place.

When traveling from Onawa to Decatur, or vice versa, you need to pass on this historic former toll bridge.

But, since March, you may have noticed a slight delay.

That's because crews began nearly $7-million in repairs.

"The DOT decided to do a repair on it to upgrade the bridge to allow most traffic to use it and then to extend its life for another 20 to 30 years," said Hussein Khalil, the project engineer.

So what work is going into it?

"Repairs to the structural steel beams that are holding the bridge up and the concrete abutments," said Hussein Khalil, project engineer. "They're deteriorated. There's a lot of cracks. And then the major part of this rehabilitation is the cleaning and the coating of the steel bridge."

Right now there is only one lane open at a time for the bridge that's owned by both Iowa and Nebraska.

And, it could be up to a five minute wait to pass through.

Starting on August 14th, the entire bridge will be closed for up to a month.

And that will cause drivers to take a 75 mile detour, or an hour and 15 minutes extra one way.

"They have to take a detour that's a signed detour on I-29 all the way to Sioux City and and back down on 75," said Khalil.

Project leaders say if these repairs weren't done now it could've led to problems later down the road.

"They don't want to get to a point where the bridge is not usable," said Khalil. "So, I think now is the right time to do it. And, the department tried very hard to make sure the closure is done around all the celebrations."

While, it may be an inconvenience to the nearly 1,700 drivers who pass through everyday, project officials say they're doing their best to speed up the process.

Project officials say Iowa owns a larger part of the bridge at about 60 percent.

Nebraska has more responsibility in maintaining it.

Officials say the construction contract goes through early November.

But they believe they could be done before then.