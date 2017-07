Cool off with a sweet treat on Thursday, July 27th and support children's health care in Siouxland.

Dairy Queens across Siouxland will donate a portion of every Blizzard sold to Children's Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's to enhance children's health care in our community.

For over ten years, Dairy Queen has hosted the Annual North American "Miracle Treat Day" to benefit Children's Miracle Network. Dairy Queen is one of the top five contributors to Children's Miracle Network.

You can also celebrate Miracle Treat Day throughout the remainder of the year by purchasing a coupon for a Dairy Queen Blizzard directly from St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network. One dollar of each coupon sold benefits St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.