Trump honors Alexandria shooting first responders with Medals of Valor

President Trump, on Thursday, honored first responders who protected members of Congress from a gunman at a softball practice, last month.

Five law enforcement officers were awarded Medals of Valor. They are Special Agent Crystal Griner of the U.S. Capitol Police for bravery and composure while engaged in an active shooter incident. Special Agent David Bailey, also of the U.S. Capitol Police for taking brave and decisive action to subdue the active shooter. Both Griner and Bailey were wounded that day. "Fortunately from the moment that gunman began to shoot he was met by return fire," said President Donald Trump. "Capitol Police Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner raced through the bullets --- and that's exactly what they did. They raced through the bullets --- and immediately engaged the gunman. Minutes later members of the Alexandria Police Department arrived on the scene."

Three Alexandria police officers also received medals of valor: Nicole Battaglia, Alexander Jensen, and Kevin Jobe. All five placed themselves in mortal danger and saved innocent lives. "The Medal of Valor is reserved for those who go above and beyond the call of duty, as each of these men and women did that on that fateful day," said Trump. "And they did it with great courage and they did it with instinct. When our human instincts tell us to run, there's danger, our police and first responders run straight at it -- standing in the breach protecting the innocent and keeping our loved ones safe."

Several people were injured or wounded that day, most seriously Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was just released from the hospital this week.