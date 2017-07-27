Festival brings Greek flair to Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Festival brings Greek flair to Sioux City

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Volunteers are setting up for the 17th annual Greek Fest in Sioux City.

It is a festival put on by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Traditional Greek food will be available including gyros and baklava.

Dance groups will perform and lessons will be available.

The church says they typically have up to a thousand people during the celebration.

"Greek Fest is about our community sharing our ethnic heritage with all of the Siouxland community and beyond. We're the only ethnic festival for a hundred miles so that makes it very very special." said Fr. Dimitri Tobias.

Greek Fest begins on Friday and runs through Sunday.

It will run from 5-10 PM Friday, 11-10 PM Saturday and 11-3 PM Sunday.

The event will be held at the church at 900 6th Street.

