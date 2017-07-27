Magazine ranks Sioux City high for production/processing of food, beverage

The Sioux City metro area has landed near the top of another list alongside much larger cities, like Dallas and Chicago.

Site Selection magazine ranked Sioux City fourth when it comes to the most competitive cities for food and beverage production and processing.

The authors of the list say the factors they considered included: food safety and regulation, plant efficiency, demographics and consumption patterns, operational decisions, and food processing facilities.

Also on the list:

1. Dallas, TX

2. Chicago, IL

3. Cincinnati, OH

4. Sioux City, IA

5. Houston, TX

Click here to read the article, and take a look at all of the rankings, in Site Selection Magazine.