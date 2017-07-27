Iowa Secretary of State speaks with Sioux Center residents on Voter ID Bill

Thursday night people from Sioux Center, Iowa learned more about the state's new voter ID law from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

During Thursday night's Sioux County Conservatives meeting, Pate went through the details of the new law that was passed this May.

Voters will now need to show identification in order to vote.

This can include a driver license, a passport or a Military ID.

Pate said for the five percent of Iowans without an I-D, the state will issue them a free one by December.

He believes this law will benefit voters and election officials.

"We want Iowans to feel confident that our elections are totally on the up and up and that everyone votes only once, says Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate. That's one component of it. There's also about, for me, we want to take the human ear out. We want to make sure the administratively speaking we make it smoother. Yes we don't even want one fraud vote. One is one too many."

By January of 2018, voters must have an ID to show in order to vote in any type of election.

