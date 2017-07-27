Headid All-Stars win 10-year-old Little League state championshi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Headid All-Stars win 10-year-old Little League state championship

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Iowa Little League state championship games were held Thursday at Sioux City's Pulaski Park. In the 10-year-old division, the Headid All-Stars from Sioux City were battling Indianola.

Headid was down 7-1 and didn't even have a hit through four innings but rallied for three runs in the fifth inning to close within 7-4.

Headid added seven runs in the 6th inning to come from behind and win the state title 11-8. Headid had lost to Indianola, 3-1, earlier in the tournament.

The 10-year-olds don't advance past the state level. Johnston beat North Scott, 8-3, to win the 12-year-old 'Majors' title. Johnston advances to the regionals in Indiana, starting August 6.

