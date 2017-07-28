Little girl finally meets the man who saved her life

A little girl from Raymond, Maine got the chance to meet the stranger who saved her life.

Addy Madsen was diagnosed with a rare leukemia call myelodysplastic syndrome when she was four years old.

Through the organization "be the match", she was able to receive a bone marrow transplant from a man name Brad Myers from Arkansas.

"There's nothing that ever prepares you to meet the person that saved your kids' life," Addy's mother, Jessica Madsen said.

But that's what Jessica Madsen and her family had the opportunity to do...

"I was excited to meet 'em and talk to em and hug 'em and stuff," Addy's bone marrow donor, Brad Myers said.

On 'be the match' night at Hadlock Field, Addy was asked to come to the game and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Brad Myers' mom had heard about the honor and decided it was time for her son to meet the little girl who's life he saved, and her family... So the surprise was put into motion.

Addy delivered the pitch, and brad, dressed in sea dogs catchers gear, delivered the surprise....

"I did not know, and Brad took his helmet thingy off and I freaked out," Addy Madsen, marrow recipient said.

"I expected Jess to go maul him and give him a big hug, and she was standing back and I was like, what's going on here, so nothing I could do besides give him a big hug."

Mom, Jessica, was in on the secret and had met brad earlier in the day--

"My sister kind of did this big surprise and I had no idea and she opened the door and he walked in and I was like instantly, I knew who this guy was, so to hug him and thank him, it was one of the best days of my life," Jessica said.

And Addy would have been a fan of something just a little more private also....

"Like when I am with Brad I don't wants of people to be there, which there was, and we had to take hugs, and i'm okay with that, but not with 100-million people..," Addy said.

The introduction could not have gone much better... Brad Myers, who had driven 5 hours each way to have his half of the life saving procedure done, was exactly who the Madsen's thought he'd be.

"A lot of people are like, I don't now if I want to, it's painful, and he said it wasn't an option.. They called, I went... Just a great kid, and I don't know him too well, just met him that once, but just a great kid," Addy's dad said.