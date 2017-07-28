Pregnant doctor delivers a baby right before she gives birth - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pregnant doctor delivers a baby right before she gives birth

A pregnant doctor jumped into action during an emergency right before she had to deliver her baby. A pregnant doctor jumped into action during an emergency right before she had to deliver her baby.
A patient in labor at a Kentucky hospital had no idea that the doctor who'd deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor to make a delivery of her own.

Doctor Amanda Hess was laying in bed inside Frankfort Regional Medical center when an urgent case arrived at the hospital.

Since the on-call doctor had gone home for the night, Doctor Hess says she got out of bed... Put on her regular delivery stuff... And helped deliver a healthy baby girl for Leah Halliday Johnson.

But the catch, Doctor Hess was just seconds from starting her own contractions and delivering her own newborn baby girl.

