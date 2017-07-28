Tips on how to avoid potential scams when buying concert tickets

The concert and event promotion industry brings in $28 billion in the US annually, according to research firm IBIS world.



That's a lot of tickets and a lot of potential scams.



American Greed has some tips on how to protect yourself as you plan your summer fun.



You scored tickets to the event of your dreams-but are you sure they're valid?



Beth Charbonneau of Palm Beach Florida paid $12,000 at a charity auction for tickets to the Grammy Awards, complete with a star-studded weekend in Hollywood all arranged by jazz musician Donald "Ski" Johnson -- profiled on the next American Greed. His foundation got half the proceeds.



But Beth says she never got her tickets.



Charbonneau said, "You keep telling yourself, like, No, this isn't really happening, and, you know, as an adult you're thinking, Oh yeah it is."



Summer event season is also summer scam season-- the perfect time for fraudsters to take advantage of unwitting ticket buyers. So if you're heading to a concert, a festival, or a sporting event --take precautions to make sure your tickets are legitimate.



Fraud expert John Breyault says scammers often target high-demand events like big-name concerts or championship games.



Breyault said, there's a limited supply, and so people who think that they're getting a ticket may not stop and do their due diligence.



Check refund policies. Reputable sites will have specific guarantees of your money back if your tickets turn out to be fake.



Breyault said, "Avoid using street scalpers. If they give you a fake ticket, there's no way for you to get your money back."



Beware of deep discounts and pay with debit or credit card so you can dispute a fraudulent transaction with your bank.

