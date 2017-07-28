UPDATE: Boil advisory still in effect for Anthon, Iowa Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Boil advisory still in effect for Anthon, Iowa Saturday

By Alexandra Krula, Content Manager
ANTHON, Iowa (KTIV) -

A boil advisory is in effect for Anthon, Iowa until further notice. 

Mike Kerns, Public Works Superintendent says the boil advisory was put in place Friday morning for scheduled maintenance on the city's water storage tank. 

KTIV spoke with Mike Kerns on Saturday, and he said the boil advisory was still in effect, and estimates it to last until Sunday.

He says residents should boil their water before using it to drink or cook until further notice.

