Back to school shopping this year promises to be a potentially costly tech-filled extravaganza

High tech classrooms are one big reason that back-to-school lists are getting more expensive this year.

Spending on school supplies is up 10% over last year, and experts say electronics are playing a large part in the increase.

"In fact, more than half of parents are actually planning to buy tablets or laptops for the back to school season," said Ana Smith of the National Retail Federation.

Parents can save on these big ticket items by using techniques such as trading in old damaged devices, using barcode scanner apps to compare prices and take advantage of competing stores' price match guarantees.

