Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota announces data breach

Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota has announced a data breach that might have left some patient records open to hackers.

The company has locations in Sioux Falls, Dakota Dunes, Yankton, Mitchell, Watertown and Spencer, Iowa.

The company in a statement said it learned of a ransomware attack on February 12 and hired third-party experts to determine what data was potentially accessed.

Plastic Surgery Associates is providing notice to about 10,200 people that some personal patient information might not have been protected. The company says it has no evidence that there's been any misuse of patient information.

The company is reporting the incident to federal officials, working to guard against future breaches and offering a year of credit monitoring to people who might be affected.