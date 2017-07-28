Cooler and pleasant start to our weekend

High pressure has taken control of the Upper Midwest and that is setting us up for a wonderful kick start to the weekend. Temperatures will be near average once again, rising into the 80s later on this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A weak frontal boundary begins to approach throughout the day but we do expect to stay mainly dry with just a chance for a thunderstorm Saturday night.

Partly cloudy skies prevail through the weekend with highs continuing to stay near and below average into next week. Southerly flow does take back over as this ridge builds in to our SW. Highs look to moderate just a touch with temps rising back into the upper 80s by the time we step into Hump Day. Our next shot at a bit of moisture arrives on Wednesday as well, as a cold front looks move through the region.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer