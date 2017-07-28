Nelson joins Bret Michaels with Great White at Battery Park

Nelson Band joins Great White and Bret Michaels Friday night in Sioux City at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park. Tickets are still available for tonight's performance at 7 p.m. KTIV's Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers takes the Weather on the Road tonight and will be Live at 5 and 6 from Battery Park.
Slaughter canceled due to medical issues.
