Do you have unclaimed property in Nebraska?

The State Treasurer of Nebraska said the Treasurer's Office is holding $170,000 in unclaimed property for 350,000 Nebraskans, former Nebraskans, and heirs.

Common forms of unclaimed property are uncashed paychecks, refunds, rental deposits, utility deposits, stocks, and dividends, insurance payments, savings bonds, matured CDs, and lost IRAs.

The Treasurer's Office will be at the Sarpy County Fair in Springfield and the York County Fair in York.

"Our outreach events are a good way for us to talk to Nebraskans, explain our unclaimed property program, and help Nebraskans search for unclaimed property we may be holding in their names or in their friends' or relatives' names. We are also holding significant amounts for businesses, institutions, and organizations," Treasurer Stenberg said.

Owners of the largest properties in each county and their last known addresses include the following:

Sarpy County - Jennie Adler, Marie Adler, Samuel Adler, Marguerite Mahoney, Herbert P. Spinks Msgt., and Charles and James VanGreen, all Bellevue; Albert and Mary Parker, Mirranda Nielsen, and Marvin Beezley, all LaVista; and Black Ink Investors LTD, Omaha.

York County - Deborah Beans, Anita Hoffman, Margaret Davis Ratliff Estate, Amy Moore; Raymond Woodard, Phillip Liggett, Donna Moravec, and James Harlacher, all York; Alfred Smith, Henderson; and Nathan and Melissa Bloyd, Gresham.

Top ten agriculture-related companies or industries across the state, amounts ranging from $17,655 to $2,388 - Electric Machinery Sales & SVC, Omaha; Harmon Grain Products, McCook; Ahrens Grain LLC, Nehawka; Continental Grain Co., unknown address; Martin Farms, Imperial; Jordan Farms, unknown address; Newkirk Farms, Broadwater; Cottonwood Feeders, Stuart; Ozark Salad Co. Harmon Grain, McCook; and Adcock Farms Inc., Brighton.

Ways to search for unclaimed property and file claims include the following:

Check the Nebraska State Treasurer's website at treasurer.nebraska.gov. Type a name in the search box on the home page or click on the Unclaimed Property tab at the top of the page.

For an amount less than $500, an owner may file a claim online through the website. The owner must include required information.

For an amount greater than $500, an owner may complete the claim form found on the website and mail to the State Treasurer's Office, Unclaimed Property Division, 809 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508-1390. The form must be notarized.

Call the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-877-572-9688 toll free outside of Lincoln or 402-471-8497 in Lincoln, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., CT, weekdays.

Visit the Unclaimed Property office at 809 P Street in Lincoln or in the Treasurer's Office in Suite 2005 of the State Capitol. Hours at both locations are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. An owner should bring a driver's license and Social Security card.

If filing on behalf of a deceased family member for an amount greater than $500, the owner should provide documentation to establish legal authority to file the claim including a will, death certificate, obituary notice, and personal representative documents.

Other outreach events where Nebraskans can search for unclaimed property include the following:

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building, Aug. 25-Sept. 4

Husker Harvest Days, Diversified Industries North Building, Grand Island, Sept. 12-14

Applejack Festival, Pumpkin Ridge Farm, Nebraska City, Sept. 16-17

Northeast Nebraska Farm Show, Norfolk, Jan. 17-18, 2018