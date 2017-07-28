Trump names Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of s - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trump names Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.
   
Trump tweeted: "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American."
   
Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.
   
Trump tweeted that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."
   
Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and "dedication to his country."

