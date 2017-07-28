Husker secondary dealing with injuries

College football practice hasn't even started yet, but Nebraska is already dealing with injury issues under new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco.

The defensive secondary is talented, but hurt. Senior Chris Jones, who had three interceptions and 37 tackles last year, is out 4-6 months with a torn meniscus.



JoJo Domann, who was expected to contribute, tore his ACL in spring ball. he injuries might force senior Joshua Kalu to change positions again.

"There are lots of possibilities that people close to Nebraska would already be thinking of," said head coach Mike Riley. "Does Josh Kalu move back from playing safety to corner? We love him at safety, we loved how that looked in spring ball. So we are, at this time, reluctant to say, 'this is exactly what we want to do.'"

Nebraska starts fall camp on Sunday morning.