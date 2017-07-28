Bishop Heelan falls in Class 3A semifinals

The defending state champion Harlan Cyclones defeated the Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders 6-3 in a Class 3A semifinal game Friday at Principal Park. The Cyclones held on late to capture the victory after Heelan made a ferocious comeback late in the game.

Harlan got the scoring started early, notching an unearned run in the second and two earned runs in the third. Ryan Doran and Nick Foss led the offensive charge for the Cyclones, with each recording two hits and scoring a run. Doran also recorded two RBIs and Foss added one RBI.

Josh Cheek was outstanding for the Cyclones en route to the win. He threw five shutout innings before surrendering three runs in the sixth. He allowed eight hits and three runs, while walking one and striking out one.

Despite outhitting the Cyclones, Heelan could not string enough hits together to capture the win. Matt Nelson and Brenden Roder provided most of the offense for Heelan, recording two hits apiece.

TJ Chamberlain threw well for the Crusaders, going five innings and allowing five hits and three runs, only two of which were earned. Colin Kasperbauer took the loss for Heelan. He pitched the sixth inning and allowed just one hit and one walk, but the defense faltered, allowing three unearned runs to score.

"The way we swing it, even down three, down four, you feel like we can string something together," said Heelan head coach Andy Osborne. "We've hit all year so I felt pretty good about it all the way through. Just gave them too many freebies. You can't do that with Harlan."

"Still didn't make it as far as we wanted but I'm proud of the guys for setting their goals high and achieving most of them," said Heelan senio Matt Nelson.

"It was a great year. We accomplished a lot of goals," said Heelan junior Brenden Roder. "We didn't get done what we wanted so we got to work hard for next year. We'll be back."

Bishop Heelan finishes its season at 32-13, while Harlan improves to 36-2. Harlan advances to the Class 3A Championship Game, Saturday at 5 p.m. They will play Assumption Davenport.