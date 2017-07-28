A Circus of delights hits Dakota City

You can find a whole lot of fun under the "big top" this weekend, as the circus is in town.

We got a first hand look at how that circus big top tent is put together. The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is in Dakota City Friday night. Before each show the community is invited in to take a tour, and see the stakes going in, and the tent going up. It also includes a first hand and up-close look at the animals.

This circus performs 440 shows a year and performers say each show is different because each town and audience is different

"As the clown in the show I do a lot of audience participation so seeing what my audience volunteer does with the material that I know by heart, seeing how they react to it and seeing how different it can be with someone else's input is amazing. Seeing how people out here on the tour react to my beautiful friend Francis as he barks, that is something they have never seen before, they are 10 feet away from a male African lion, he is doing his territorial bark," said Leo Acton, Circus Clown/Tour Guide.

It took three hours to put the tent up and will take just half that time to take it down. The show will include some old favorites and as well as some new daredevil acts.

After leaving Dakota City, The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus tour then heads to Iowa next.

The first stop is in Lawton on July 29, then on to Holstein on July 30 and finally Kinglsey on July 31.

www.cmcircus.com