City will announce Sioux City Police Chief Tuesday

KTIV spoke with Roswell, New Mexico Police Chief Philip Smith Monday morning.

Chief Smith said that he received a phone call from officials that said he would not be offered the job.

He says that he thinks the other candidates would all do a fantastic job at the position.

He adds he wishes the Sioux City Police Department well with their new Police Chief.

KTIV also reached out to Captain Rex Mueller, who said he could not comment on the situation until Tuesday's press conference.

Captain Mueller started as an officer with the Sioux City Police Department in August of 1996.

His most recent assignment is Captain of Patrol.

KTIV also reached out to Captain Lisa Claeys, who said she could not comment on the matter.

Captain Claeys started as an officer with Sioux City Police in December of 1983.

KTIV left a voicemail for the other finalist, Patricia Feese, a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

She has yet to return the call.

We'll find out Tuesday who will be Sioux City's next chief of police.

A news conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at city hall to make the announcement. KTIV will Live Stream the announcement here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/197766/watch-live-on-ktivcom

City Manager Bob Padmore is making the decision from among four finalists for the job.

The four finalists went through interviews and testing last month in Sioux City.

The new police chief will take over the post being vacated with the retirement of Chief Doug Young at the end of this month.

Previous story:

The City of Sioux City will announce the newly appointed Police Chief August 15 at 10 a.m.



They will make the announcement in Council Chambers.



Watch Live Stream here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/197766/watch-live-on-ktivcom



Current Police Chief Doug Young announced his retirement earlier this year.

He's set to step down on August 31.

Previous story:

The City of Sioux City received ten applications in the candidacy project, now they've narrowed it down to four names with just one step left in the hiring process.

Two of the four remaining candidates are from the Sioux City Police Dept., Capt. Rex Mueller and Capt. Lisa Claeys.

The other two candidates are from out of state, Patricia Feese is a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department in Colorado, and Philip Smith is the current Chief of Police with the Roswell Police Department in New Mexico.

All four candidates were interviewed by three different panels last night.

The group took a written exam this morning and will have a face-to-face interview with a psychologist before City of Sioux City Manager Bob Padmore makes his decision.

"We have four really good candidates that are very well-qualified," said City of Sioux City Human Resources Director Janelle Bertrand. "They have a wide array of experience, so I think any one of the four that are appointed will be able to come in and keep the department running smoothly."

Capt. Marti Reilly and Lt. Kevin Heineman with the Sioux City Police Department also applied for the position.

The four remaining candidates were picked from a group of eight following an oral exam.

City officials say they hope to make a hire in the next two to three weeks before Chief Doug Young leaves at the end of August.

City officials did stress they want to hire the right person for the job, so Padmore could ask for another round of interviews or hire an interim or acting police chief if there isn't a replacement for Chief Young.