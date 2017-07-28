Sioux City Police Chief list narrowed down to four

The City of Sioux City received ten applications in the candidacy project, now they've narrowed it down to four names with just one step left in the hiring process.

Two of the four remaining candidates are from the Sioux City Police Dept., Capt. Rex Mueller and Capt. Lisa Claeys.

The other two candidates are from out of state, Patricia Feese is a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department in Colorado, and Philip Smith is the current Chief of Police with the Roswell Police Department in New Mexico.

All four candidates were interviewed by three different panels last night.

The group took a written exam this morning and will have a face-to-face interview with a psychologist before City of Sioux City Manager Bob Padmore makes his decision.

"We have four really good candidates that are very well-qualified," said City of Sioux City Human Resources Director Janelle Bertrand. "They have a wide array of experience, so I think any one of the four that are appointed will be able to come in and keep the department running smoothly."

Capt. Marti Reilly and Lt. Kevin Heineman with the Sioux City Police Department also applied for the position.

The four remaining candidates were picked from a group of eight following an oral exam.

City officials say they hope to make a hire in the next two to three weeks before Chief Doug Young leaves at the end of August.

City officials did stress they want to hire the right person for the job, so Padmore could ask for another round of interviews or hire an interim or acting police chief if there isn't a replacement for Chief Young.