More nice weather heading through the weekend

A few clouds were moving through during the day today and some sprinkles were even able to come down in some parts of Siouxland including Sioux City.

The weekend forecast continues to look mostly dry for the area with highs in the low to mid 80s without getting real humid.

It looks like those temperatures may increase a little bit heading into the workweek but highs in the mid to upper 80s is still pretty typical for this time of year.

At this point, it's looking like Wednesday may give us the best chance of seeing a few thunderstorms with the rest of the day in our 7-day forecast still mostly dry.