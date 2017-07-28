Citing lack of respect, Norfolk City Works Director resigns

It appears there is another shake-up coming to Norfolk at the administrative level.

In a letter dated Monday and addressed to City Administrator Andy Colvin, City Public Works Director Dennis Smith tendered his resignation effective August 8th.

Smith said in his resignation letter that he did not feel appreciated, valued or respected by city officials. Smith said in the letter that he would like city leadership to provide him with an employment agreement. Smith had been with the city since 1975.

This is the latest in a string of high-profile shake-ups in city leadership that began last month. In June, Mayor Josh Moenning elected to re-appoint City Administrator Shane Weidner and City Attorney Clint Schukei on an interim basis until their replacements could be found. Weidner was soon replaced by Economic Development Director Andy Colvin, while he accepted the newly created position of Public Works Director. During the most recent city council meeting, it was announced that city engineer John Heine had resigned his post.

The entire letter, which was provided to News Channel Nebraska by Smith, is printed below.

Mayor Josh Moenning declined to comment on camera, but did issue this written statement to News Channel Nebraska: “Dennis Smith devoted a long career of service to the City of Norfolk. We wish him well.”

City Administrator Andy Colvin issued a statement saying, ““Dennis’ contributions and many years of service to the community are commendable. He was a very important part of our staff, very knowledgeable, and a highly skilled engineer. We all wish him the best.”