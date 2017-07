The 4H club has been a part of the Raymond family for years.



Walker Raymond has been involved since he was 9 years old.



Each year he has done a project to present at the Plymouth County Fair.



This year he decided to do something special: he built a replica of the Ronald McDonald House.



"The Ronald McDonald House is very important to me. I have spent time at the Ronald McDonald House so I know how they affect the families that stay there." said Walker Raymond.



During Walker's freshman year of high school, something happened that turned the Raymond's world upside down.



"I was playing football and I had an injury. It was not healing and so I went from doctor to doctor. One of them figured out that I had cancer." said Walker.



"We were sent home for the weekend and told to come back with our lives in order and plan on spending the next seven months in Rochester." said Beth.



Walker was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



He spent 292 days getting treatments at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.



The family had plenty of support while they went through this difficult time.



"When we were at the Ronald McDonald House we were able to meet other families that were going through similar situations. It was pretty touch and go for us as well as them and it really helped us feel like we weren't going through this alone because somebody else was doing it." said Beth.



Now Walker is healthy and wants to give back.



For his last project with 4-H, he's hoping to raise awareness for the organization that helped him and his family three years ago.



"The project that Walker chose is not about Walker and he didn't want it to be about him. He wanted it to be about the charity and do something for a charity that stuck by us and provided for us a home away from home." said Beth.



The house will be placed outside the Sioux City Ronald McDonald House as a place to drop off pop tabs.



They are grateful for the donation.



"I gave him a tour of the house and he just kept coming up with ideas of how to help people. I am so proud of Walker and I am just humbled that he chose us to help out in this way." said Christy Batien, Sioux City Ronald McDonald House.



Making a mark on the organization that has impacted people through the years, including the Raymonds.