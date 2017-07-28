City and businesses prepare for downtown concerts

A long line snaked through downtown Sioux City streets for folks waiting to get into Friday night's concert at Battery Park.

Now imagine another concert, packed with thousands of fans, just a few blocks away at the Tyson Events Center.

On August 26th, Toby Keith will play the Tyson, and Alanis Morissette will be at Battery Park.

"There could be upwards of 13,000 people that are in the area that night just for these two shows alone and obviously there are so many other great things to do downtown is well," said Erika Newton, executive director of Sioux City's Events & Facilities Department.

The city is already preparing for the up to 13,000 people, who may attend the two concerts.

"We're going to go ahead and offer free shuttle service from all four of the downtown parking ramps," said Newton. "So, people can park once in one of the ramps, hitch a shuttle to either Hard Rock or the Tyson Events Center and then get on a shuttle to head back to their car."

With downtown concerts comes extra preparations for local businesses. A few of them who say they expect even larger numbers when it comes to these events.

"They're trying to build Pearl Street into an entertainment district and we're getting there," said Nick Gunn, executive chef at McCarthy & Bailey's Irish Pub. "So, when we have all these different concerts going on there's more bodies down here, more people moving around. So, that's better for business because they need somewhere to go eat before the concerts."

One bar owner says its nice to have people, from out of town, come enjoy all that Sioux City has to offer.

"I've met people from as far away as Minneapolis and Kansas City and even further that have- whether or not they're in town for the concert or in town visiting, they're just excited to see the venue and concerts that are going on down here," said Chad Ferris, co-owner of Work & Church.

And, August 26th will be no exception when it comes to the fun.

For anyone going to the concerts, parking at the ramps is free.

The shuttle service will begin at 5:30, and will make continuous rounds to and from the venues.

