$50,000 grant goes towards local sports

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City has received a $50,000 grant that will help several non-professional sports events.

The Sioux City Sports Commission, and the Sioux City Convention Center and Visitor's Bureau, were approved for the Regional Sports Authority District Grant.

Sioux City is one of ten districts in the state to get the award.

The goal is to promote youth sports, high school athletics, the Special Olympics and other events.

"These are the types of events that we really see huge economic impact numbers from," said Erika Newton, executive director of Sioux City's Events & Facilities Department. "I mean when you're talking about youth events especially you see you know parents coming in with kids and staying here for a weekend and all of that has huge economic impact for the city."

Some of the events that the money help include NAIA volleyball, NAIA Division II women's basketball, and the Sioux City Relays.

