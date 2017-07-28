Explorers club 18 hits in win over Saints

Tony Campana, Jayce Ray and Tanner Vavra all notched three hits, the Explorers clubbed 18 hits and Sioux City beat St. Paul on Friday, 9-8.

The Explorers tagged Saints starting pitcher Mark Hamburger for eight runs over 4.2 innings. It started with a three-run first inning, with RBI singles from Ray and Tyler Ogle, and a sacrifice fly from Joel Davis.

Ray drove in another run in the second inning, with another single.

Sioux City (32-30) added three more in the third. Dre Gleason hit a sacrifice fly, Vavra hit an RBI single and Campana followed with a single.

Joe Bennie ended Hamburger's night in the fifth, with an RBI single. Hamburger gave up 15 hits.

St. Paul hung around, with runs in the second and third, and two runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

But Michael Lang smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Lang and Davis, the six and seven batters in the lineup, each had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. All but one batter in the Explorers' lineup drove in a run.

John Kristofferson hit a two-run home run for St. Paul (35-29). Breland Almadova added a solo shot. The Saints had 14 hits on the night.

Sioux City and St. Paul conclude their four-game series on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Park. First pitch for the series finale is set for 7:05 p.m.