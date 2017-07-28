Sioux City Community School District welcomes new CFO

The Sioux City Community School District has a new Chief Financial Officer.

At Tuesday's board meeting, they introduced new CFO Patty Blankenship.

Her first day on the job was July 17th.

Blankenship has spent 23 years in public accounting.

Most recently she was a partner at a CPA firm in Sioux City.

Blankenship says she's worked with the district in the past performing their annual audit.

"My immediate goals which is to establish relationships within my staff within the finance department," said Blankenship. "It's a staff of ten including me and then also to develop relationships across the other departments as well."

This comes just three months after former CFO John Chalstrom signed an agreement to resign on June 30th when his contract expired.

In an e-mail exchange, provided to KTIV by former school board candidate Dan Greenwell, Chalstrom told Greenwell that Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman "berated" Chalstrom in a financial cabinet meeting on February 8th.

In those same e-mails Chalstrom says he, and Gausman, argued over ways to cut back on the budget. They also argued over the reasons that the district's budget shortfall increased.

Chalstrom said Gausman then kicked him out of the financial cabinet meeting after he missed an agenda item.

District officials chose not to comment any further about Chalstrom's allegations, or the resignation.