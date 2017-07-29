Iowa officials say fish kill caused by pesticide disposal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa officials say fish kill caused by pesticide disposal

HULL, Iowa (AP) -

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say improper disposal of a pesticide and other chemicals led to a fish kill in northwestern Iowa.

Officials say in a written release that DNR investigators looking into a fish kill in a small creek in Hull traced the problem upstream to Hull Coop Association. There, officials say, an employee rinsed out chemicals Wednesday morning after spraying corn. The rinse water containing fungicide and insecticide ran into a storm sewer, flowed under Highway 18 and entered the creek.

DNR fisheries staff estimates about 3,600 fish, mostly minnows, chubs and darters, were killed along 4,200 feet of stream.

The DNR will seek appropriate enforcement action, including fish restitution.

